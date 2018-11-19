3D Imaging Market worth 16.6 Billion USD by 2020

The report “3D Imaging Market by Display Technology (Anaglyphy, Stereoscopy, Auto-stereoscopy), Imaging Solution (3D Modeling, 3D Scanning), Hardware (3D Display, 3D Sensor), Industry Vertical, & Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the 3D Imaging Market into various sub segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of market sizes. The report also defines the driving factors for the market, restraints, and opportunities along with the current adoption trends in this market.

[131 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets expects the 3D imaging market to grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2015 to USD 16.6 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.5% during the forecast period.

The report forecasts the market sizes and trends of 3D imaging market in the following submarkets:

On the basis of display technologies:

• Anaglyphy

• Stereoscopy

• Auto-stereoscopy

• Holography

• Volumetric display

On the basis of imaging solutions:

• 3D Modelling

• 3D scanning

• Layout and animation

• 3D rendering

• Image reconstruction

On the basis of hardware:

• 3D Display

• 3D sensor

On the basis of industry verticals:

• Healthcare and medical

• Defense and security

• Industrial application

• Architecture and Engineering

• Media and entertainment

• Others

On the basis of regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

3D imaging market is largely driven by the fact that it delivers an image with a third dimensional depth and offers a broad range of applications. This technology is expansively adopted across the media and entertainment vertical. However, the lack of 3D content is hindering the growth of this market. Furthermore, security and defense industry is substantially utilizing its benefits primarily in simulation, facial identification, and target (object, weapons or explosives) detection. Moreover, the automotive and construction sectors are increasingly adopting 3D imaging technology for designing, modeling, previewing, and rectifying the final versions of the end products this in turn is adding to the growth of this market. Furthermore, the necessity of this technology cannot be denied across manufacturing, automotive and other industrial applications as it is helpful in creating dummy parts.

The 3D imaging market is expected to grow significantly owing to the enhancement and modernization of technology in this sector. 3D imaging technologies have been adopted extensively by organizations across various industry verticals. With the expansion in the demand for 3D imaging technologies, the market for 3D imaging is experiencing a rapid traction across diverse industry verticals such as security and defense, healthcare, and media and entertainment, thereby driving its adoption, globally. Furthermore, with the commercialization of 3D imaging in various products such as gaming, smart phones, animation, cameras and camcorders, televisions, and within various sectors including healthcare vertical, its adoption is heightened.

With the changing technological scenario, enterprises are demanding advanced 3D imaging solutions for market expansion, along with increased profit margin, by offering refined innovative products and services to end users. Moreover, with the introduction of low cost 3D imaging solutions, the growth of the 3D imaging market has been further accelerated. However, the lack of infrastructure to support diverse 3D imaging devices and solutions is acting as a restraint in the growth of this market.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the 3D imaging market by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America; by technology as anaglyphy, stereoscopy, auto-stereoscopy, holography, and volumetric display; by solution as 3D modeling, 3D scanning, layout and animation, 3D rendering, and image reconstruction; by hardware as 3D display and 3D sensor; by industry vertical as healthcare and medical, defense and security, industrial application, architecture and engineering, media and entertainment, and others.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the 3D imaging market to grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2015 to USD 16.6 Billion in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.5%. North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of market size, while Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to experience an increase in market traction during the forecast period.

Browse 68 tables and 59 figures spread through 131 Pages and in-depth TOC on “3D Imaging Market- Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/3d-imaging-market-998.html

