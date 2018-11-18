Uncategorized

Marijuana Propagation Offers Cannabis Operating Plan Template to Marijuana Production Businesses

United States, (November 18, 2018) – Marijuana Propagation, a brainchild of Cannabis Cultivation Expert Jennifer Martin and her team, offers cannabis operating plan template to any business that is involved in marijuana production or cultivation.

The marijuana operating plan template is comprehensive and covers all the important parts, from Introduction to Disclaimer, and including all the essential points such as Environmental Sustainability, Balance Sheet, Marketing Strategy, Potential Customer Base, Financial Potential, Market Analysis, Mission or Target Market.

The 26-page marijuana cultivation operating plan can be downloaded immediately from the official website of Marijuana Propagation. It comprises in proper order every important section which is required for lifting custom cannabis business plans off the ground. It is available as an editable Word .doc that can be edited and personalized depending on what kind of cannabis business a company wants to operate.

The cannabis operating plan is composed by graduate-level professional writers having in-depth knowledge of the legal cannabis industry. The writers have a lot of expertise and experience in making perfect documents and the plans tick all the boxes right. Business owners can be assured that investors can get every point covered completely, as the business idea is presented for funding.

Marijuana Propagation is an agency overseen by Jennifer Martin, a marijuana nutrient consultant and Cannabis Cultivation Expert who is based in the U.S. It strives to assist marijuana production businesses in many ways.

For further information or enquiries, visit https://www.marijuanapropagation.com/.

Contact Person: Jennifer Martin
Email: jennifer@marijuanapropagation.com.

