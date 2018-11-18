Uncategorized

Jennifer Martin, US Cannabis Cultivation Expert, Offers Assistive Cannabis Nutrient Consultant Services

Comment(0)

United States, (November 18, 2018) – An independent marijuana nutrient consultant, Jennifer Martin is associated with Marijuana Propagation. During many years of lab analysis of branded cannabis nutrients and plants that are grown from the same, it has been found that most of the marijuana nutrient lines were unsuitable for consumption. While some were designed badly, others had poor batch consistency or some other issue. As cannabis requires only very small quantities of specific minerals, it is tough to find a nutrient company that can keep such amounts consistent across bottles or batches.

At Marijuana Propagation, cannabis nutrient consultant Jennifer and her team extend custom nutrient consulting services to help customers prepare their own mineral salt and organic nutrient plans. Customers are charged a flat rate to offer them a list of various ingredients to buy. The company also offers starter flower and beg recipes with directions for mixing.

Customers can get assistance with making nutrients and applying the same, testing the leaf tissue of cannabis plants and tweaking the formulas if required, to ensure that everything is properly combined. The entire process takes around 4 months and happens to be very enduing, informatory and enjoyable.

About Marijuana Propagation
Marijuana Propagation is a US-based company started by Cannabis Cultivation Expert Jennifer Martin. For the Bubbleberry strain, she won the 1998 San Francisco Bay Area Cannabis Cup. The custom cannabis nutrients expert develops eco-friendly and boutique-grade cultivation systems with high yield for the indoor marijuana industry.

For further information or enquiries, visit https://www.marijuanapropagation.com/.

Media Contact:
Contact Person: Jennifer Martin
Email: jennifer@marijuanapropagation.com.

###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Erbium Oxide Market Observe Substantial Growth By 2015 – 2023

Erbium oxide is a water insoluble oxide of transition metal erbium. The metal is part of rare earth metal group. It is highly hygroscopic and can absorb carbon dioxide from the environment. Erbium is produced from xenotime and euxenite minerals. Erbium oxide posse’s excellent electrical, photoluminescence and optical properties, hence it has varied applications. The […]
Uncategorized

TeenageHelp Provides the Best Place for Children Between 13 and 19 Years to Get Useful Teenage Help

(September 06, 2018) – The right kind of teenage help and support will help kids at this age to turn out to be responsible citizens of the society. TeenageHelp rightly understands this. The website strongly believes that the period between 13 and 19 years is the magical period in the life of every individual. Teenage […]
Uncategorized

A new market study, titled “Global Social Business Intelligence Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Summary: A new market study, titled “Global Social Business Intelligence Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, forecast to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports. Report Description: Social business intelligence uses data from social media and analyzes the data using big data analytics to obtain important business insights on the market. It is also used […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *