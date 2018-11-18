Cannabis Cultivation Expert Jennifer Martin Offers Help with Marijuana Cloning

United States, (November 18, 2018) – Jennifer Martin, a pioneer in the Cloning Industry in the US, offers help with cannabis cloning techniques. She is an expert in in-house clone propagation, and assists marijuana production businesses across Canada and the U.S in mastering the process.

Flower producers require many clones every week in order to preserve their production schedules. Instead of taking risks on acquiring diseases or bugs from various 3rd party nurseries, it is better for business owners to attain expertise in the process with the aid of Jennifer Martin, an ace master propagator. With the assistance of Martin, business owners can get proper knowledge of marijuana cloning techniques and how to set up a proper system in place and balance every natural factor that can ensure the best results each and every time.

Martin, who works as a cannabis cloning consultant, won the 1998 San Francisco Bay Area Cannabis Cup. At present, she works with Maui Grown Therapies as the Chief Cultivation Advisor. She also offers consultation for various Canada and US indoor cultivation sites. Jennifer is an expert in commercial cultivation methods, propagation, workflow, genetics, nutrients and vertical LED flowering.

About Marijuana Propagation:

Based in the US, Marijuana Propagation by expert cannabis propagator Jennifer Martin helps companies that are into the production of marijuana for medical or other purposes. The marijuana cloning expert helps businesses grow cannabis in a high yield.

