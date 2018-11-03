Lifestyle

Celebrating Jaipur Festival with Golden Triangle Tour

Golden Triangle Tour is obligatory , if you don’t know the the customs, art and
etiquettes of India. In this tour, you will know the diversified culture of India and
experiences different lifestyle of different cities. This tour becomes more
significant if you are planning to celebrate Jaipur festival along with Golden
triangle tour.
When we should Plan??
If you are planning to see the Jaipur festival with the golden triangle tour, then
you have to plan your tour in the month of August. You can set the tour dates so
that you can see the “Teej” festival in Jaipur. This month is also good for your trip,
because monsoon will arrive in India.
What things we should carry??
You should be very cautious about the things you have to carry. Make a bag of
medicines as a precautionary measure. Take your identity proof as many hotels
won’t rent a room if you don’t have one. Also in case of contingency it will be
beneficial for travellers and family. Take Proper Clothes according to the climate
especially for children. Take the student id cards as to rebate in tickets.
Activities to do in the trip
Well, planning a golden triangle tour consist of Ajmer, Udaipur and Nagaur. You
can start your tour from any city. You can also arrange a guide, if required. Here
are some list of places where you have to visit:

 Ajmer

 Anasagar lake:- This was built by Arnoraj. This is biggest
artificial lake.

 Pushkar Temple :- In Pushkar , there was Brahma
temple. This place was very pious.
 Ajmer Shariff Dargah

 Udaipur
 City Palace:- One of the best architecture marvels in
Rajasthan.
 Jaisamand Lake:- This is the second largest artificial lake
in Asia.
 Eklingji Temple:- This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
This is one of the most famous temple in Rajasthan.

 Alwar

 Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary:- It is the best adventurious
place. There are many tigers.
 Siliserh Lake:- It is the modest destination for boating
with a walkway.
 Karni Mata Temple:- Historic temple at hills gives the full
view of Alwar district. This is the best place for spending
time with family.

These places are excellent and you will enjoy these places. There are many more
places , if you save your time then visit them also.

