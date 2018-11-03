Best Quality China Made Advertising Flags

Flag china is a family owned and operated business manufacturing flagpoles and Advertising flags in china for many years. Situated in china we deliver the finest assembled flags, International banners, State flags, and Custom and Corporate banners. Our well designed flagpoles, banners built by our staff, stand tall and proud throughout the country. We manufacture, install, service and keep our complete product offering. All of our products are 100% made in the china.

Our great highlights:-

• Flag and Flagpole Manufacturing

• Flag and Flagpole Installation

• Maintenance and Service

• Distribution of our own products

Because our State, Territory and International flags are made by hand, rather than silk screened, we select to manufacture only certain states and countries. We also offer Attention banners, custom Banners, Pennants and Corporate flags. Our handmade banners are nothing short of excellent. You will see the beauty and high-quality designing of our flags. Our Sectional Steel Flagpoles are built nearby our team experts, using the finest material the industry has to offer. Our Quality china flag are designed to withstand the powers of nature. Aluminum Flagpoles are also available upon demand and can be transported direct to your job site.

All flagpoles include proper equipments and accessories. We keep up an open line of communication to benefit all of your needs, from quotation to delivery. Superior customer benefit and the best possible products are responsible for the long-lasting relationship we share with our clients. Our customer service will be cheerful to assist you with any queries that you may have.

Simple and durable, our selection of high quality solid and multi-color nylon banners are incredible for grabbing attention of everybody. The offered Advertising flags in china are designed by our skilled experts using superior quality basic material and cutting edge technology in line with set business standards. Our provided advertising flags are accessible in various designs and particulars as per the request of the customers.

For more information visit us @

www.flag-china.cn/