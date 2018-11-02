Health and Wellness

Visionscience 2019

Vision Science and Eye going to be held at August 22-23, 2019, Austria, Vienna. The Theme of the meeting is “VISION IS A PICTURE OF THE FUTURE THAT PRODUCES PASSION”, which Vision Science 2019 will be honoured to welcome you to the 29th International Congress on focuses on the essentialness of vision and most recent innovative improvements in the field of Ophthalmology. Our meeting accumulates Ophthalmologists, Orthoptists, Researchers, Associate Professors, and Scholars from both scholastic and ophthalmic Institutes and optometry associations.
Vision Science 2019 will encourage Young Researcher’s Forum, scientists and the researchers in their early stage of career graph to widely discuss their outcome to enrich and develop the idea. The ‘Best Poster Award’ is meant to encourage students in taking active part in the International Science platform to sharpen their skills and knowledgebase.

