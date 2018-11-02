Tech

InPixio Photo Editor 8 adds powerful tools to this easy to use editor

Comment(0)

InPixio announces the release of a new version of its Photo Editor software, with additional editing and retouching tools. InPixio Photo Editor is a simple, yet powerful way to enhance photos with professional-looking effects. The new release remains extremely easy to use while adding significant new features.

In this release, InPixio enhanced the filters and effects, the most popular features in the product. The new version contains numerous new high-quality filters, effects, frames and textures allowing users to add professional effects to their photos with a single click.

The strength of the InPixio Photo Editor is its simplicity and the new release does an excellent job of adding new, powerful features, but doing this in a straight-forward and intuitive manner. You use a simple slider to adjust brightness, enhance contrast, increase sharpness, alter colors and attenuate pixilation produced by too little light or remove atmospheric haze related to weather conditions when a photo was taken. The changes are displayed in real time.

The smart tools added to Version 8 keep it just as easy to use

Manuel Coelho, Head of InPixio, confirms this approach: “We want to make professional photo editing accessible to as many people as possible. Behind the sliders that the user moves are powerful algorithms that detect the areas to correct and match the corrections to the picture.”

Version 8 helps users create their own effects. The application offers old-fashioned photographic processes such as film grain and vignetting. You can also use blurring creatively or color an element of your photo to produce an artistic effect.

Complete list of what’s new in InPixio Photo Editor 8

New filters, effects, frames, textures and more: InPixio Photo Editor is chock-full of new, high-quality artistic features, and is so easy to use. One click – and it’s done!

SHARPNESS adjusts the sharpness of the photo for an optimal finish and corrects focus

DENOISE reduces the spurious pixels that appear on pictures taken in low lighting

DEHAZE reduces atmospheric haze caused by high humidity in the air

SELECTIVE RETOUCHING enables you to retouch an object or a particular area and produce an artistic effect

FILM GRAIN adds grain to the photo, provides a texture now lost with the use of digital photography and gives a retro effect to your photos

CROPPING AND 90° ROTATION

FILMSTRIP SORTING simplifies sorting your photos

ONLINE PRINTING allows you to order prints of your photos or send personalized photo cards through the mail

INPIXIO COMMUNITY HELP discuss your shared passion with other photographers

The product has 2 versions: a professional version with access to additional features for $29.95 and a free version, InPixio Free Photo Editor: https://www.inpixio.com/free-photo-editor/

Related Articles
Tech

Ecosmob Delivers Robust IP PBX Solutions to Different Industry Sectors

editor

Ecosmob, the prominent VOIP development company offers tailored IP PBX solutions to help clients streamline various business operations and improve productivity. Headquartered in Ahmedabad since the year 2007, Ecosmob has garnered plaudits and stellar praises by offering robust and seamless VOIP solutions to different industry sectors like healthcare, retail, eCommerce, education, hotel, banking and finance, […]
Tech

Factors Driving the Growth of Higher Education M-learning Market in Technology Industry

The “Higher Education M-learning Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making. The Global Higher Education M-learning Market report is prepared by top research professionals through in-depth primary and secondary research. If […]
Tech

Data Fabric Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Market Highlights: Data fabric helps organizations to tackle ever growing data. Data fabric refers to storing, processing, and analysing of discrete data in the form of files, database tables and other different interfaces. Data fabric benefits in simplifying and integration of data across cloud and on-premise which speeds up digital transformation. It is capable of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *