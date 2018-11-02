Tech

Global Protein Engineering Market Report with Detailed Analysis and Forecast of 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 2, 2018: About Protein Engineering

Protein engineering involves introducing changes to the structure of proteins to create new proteins.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global protein engineering market to grow at a CAGR of 15.55% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global protein engineering market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Protein Engineering Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Genscript
  • Intrexon
  • Lonza
  • Perkin Elmer
  • Thermo Fisher

Market driver

  • Increasing incidences of diseases to rise demand for novel protein therapeutics
Market challenge

  • Lack of trained laboratory professionals
Market trend

  • Application of protein engineering in enzyme technology
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

