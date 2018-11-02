Business

Evolve Innovations – Offering Complete Security Solutions for Your Vehicles

When almost all of us own at least one personal vehicle, it is very important to ensure its safety considering the increased rate of crime in society. You must understand the fact that you spend the huge amount of your savings on buying your vehicle. You might be aware that lots of vehicles are stolen every day in almost every country. Thanks to the technology with which various types of vehicle safety devices are introduced in the market. We, at Evolve Innovations Security GPS Trackers, offer to install the robust GPS tracking device for cars. Additionally, we also offer safety tracking devices for commercial vehicles driven by a hired driver, trailers, motorbikes, horseboxes, boats, and more.

Rest than the vehicle assets, we provide a safe solution to keep your kids, pets, and even the elderly individuals suffering from the Alzheimer’s disease secure and traceable. We are the pioneer amongst the providers of vehicle safety systems. Our tracking systems is based on the latest technology, are very reliable in terms of identifying the accurate location of your vehicle, which assures you a complete rest of mind. Those are controlled using a real-time tracking app, which you can operate using your mobile phone or even the laptop. In case you suspect the theft of your vehicle, you may instantly intimate the police along with the location coordinate for a quick capturing.

You may visit our website to place order for buying our GPS tracking products online and get those delivered at your own address. Although our devices are easy to install, you may either avail our optional installation service or get it done on your own. Along with aiming to assure peace of mind to all our customers, we have kept our charges very nominal based on the security services that we offer. All our car security systems are very much reliable and are made up of high-quality components. Our tracking systems go through stages of testing and quality assurance to ensure that the safety of your vehicle is not compromised at any cost. We aim to distribute quality products to our customers and provide them with excellent service.

Contact Us:

Evolve Innovations

Address: 201 Longfield, Falmouth, Cornwall.

Zipcode: TR11 4SR

Phone: 761905556

Email: info@evolve-innovations.co.uk

Website: https://www.evolve-innovations.co.uk/

