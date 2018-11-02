Tech

Do Mobile announces its newest feature phone ‘M4’ priced for Rs.949

Do Mobile, one of the most innovative mobile handset brands in the country announces the launch of its newest M4 feature phone with the power packed qualities that keeps you going.

The feature phone comes with 2.4 inch Bright Display bringing you the perfect viewing from any angle and accurate edge-to-edge colours. Housed in an attractive body with powerful 1000 mAh Li-ion Battery you will never run out on the most important discussions, chats and your favourite games. Also, with upto 32 GB expandable memory the feature phone aptitudes to enhance your multimedia experience and provide endless entertainment.

The Dual Sim Phone also supports Auto Call recording along with Wireless FM. A few additional features that prims up the phone is the LED Torch, Vibration Mode, Bluetooth, Video support MP3, MP4 etc.

Centred on its high performance, stylish looks and durability, the phone brings the latest in technology at the best budgeted price. Speaking on the launch Mr. Sandeep Mehra, Sales Head – Do Mobile says, “Another star performer that shall keep you going – M4, not only this phone is packed with key important features but also comes at best price,crafted specifically for the Indian consumers in mind.”

Lastly adding significance at the budgeted prices, M4 comes with Multi-Language Support – Now take control and chat in 22 languages.

Priced at the MOP of Rs.949, the phone is available with retail stores across India.

