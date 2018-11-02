Uncategorized

Content Distribution Network (CDN) market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 2, 2018: In 2017, the global Content Distribution Network (CDN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Content Distribution Network (CDN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Content Distribution Network (CDN) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • Akamai
  • Google
  • Level 3 Communications
  • Limelight Networks
  • AWS
  • Internap
  • Verizon Communications
  • CDNetworks
  • Stackpath
  • Tata Communications
  • Cedexis
  • Imperva Incapsula
  • Fastly, Inc.
  • Cloudflare
  • Cachefly

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Standard/Non-Video CDN
  • Video CDN

Market segment by Application, split into

  • BFSI
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Gaming
  • Retail and eCommerce
  • Education
  • Government and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at:  https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-content-distribution-network-cdn-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Standard/Non-Video CDN
1.4.3 Video CDN
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Media and Entertainment
1.5.4 Gaming
1.5.5 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Government and Defense
1.5.8 Healthcare
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size
2.2 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Content Distribution Network (CDN) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

To Browse Full Research Report @:
https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-content-distribution-network-cdn-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

