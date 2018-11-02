Uncategorized

Conformal Cooling In The Industrial Mold Manufacturing Market

Conformal cooling designs are increasingly being used by manufacturing companies in 3D-printed molds as it provides better cooling to the molded products. Conformal provides better cooling molds with complicated geometric design and overcome issues like uneven cooling adds warp, intricate curves, thin walls, and tight tolerances. Mold manufacturing companies provide inbuilt conformal cooling design in their 3D-printed molds that reduces energy consumption and cooling cycle time from 15-60%.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE INDUSTRIAL MOLD MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $60 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for nearly half of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for more than one-fifth of the global industrial mold manufacturing market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, industrial manufacturers are deploying additive manufacturing technologies to offer customized designs to customers. Additive manufacturing refers to the application of 3D printing to create functional components including prototypes, tooling and end-use production parts. Additive manufacturing helps in cost-effective production of small batches of intricate parts and complex part designs. It provides high degree of design freedom, optimization and integration of functional features, and product customization. Major companies using additive manufacturing include ExOne, EOS, ConceptLaser, XJet, Renishaw.

Amada was the biggest player in the industrial mold manufacturing market, with revenues of $2.3 billion in 2017. Amada’s growth strategy is to expand in existing market such as ASEAN countries, by improving its sales promotions. For better sales promotion and enhanced sales network infrastructures, Amada has established a technical centre in Thailand. The company has also restructured the company.

The industrial mold manufacturing industry comprises establishments mainly involved in manufacturing industrial molds for casting metals or forming other materials such as plastics, glass, or rubber.
