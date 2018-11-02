Business

Animal Glue Market Report 2025 Analysis by Demand, Growth Factors and Restraints

2th November, 2018– Global Animal Glue Market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period owing to escalating demand for adhesives. Animal glue is an adhesive which is generated by extended heating of connective tissues. It has been widely used until the emergence of synthetic glues. It is an organic artifact used primarily for domestic applications such as paintings, restoring objects, manuscripts, and other varied artifacts. It is also used for building of pipe organ, restoration of antiques, repairing piano and lutherie.

There is a wide variety of animal glue available in the market including collagen-based, gelatin, isinglass, rabbit skin, and bone glues. Depending on their innate properties they are used for various applications. For example, collagen-based glue, serving as an adhesive, consolidants, and binders, is extensively used for the preservation of artifacts. Other forms of glue include gelatin, isinglass, rabbit skin, fish, hide and bone glues. Gelatin is widely used in pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic and photography. Hide glue joints can be repairable and reversible. Rabbit skin glue is far more bendable when it is drying compared to hide glues. It is majorly used in binding, footwear, painting and food. These are majorly wood working adhesives. There are some significant disadvantages of these glues.

 

The animal glue market faces major hindrance due to the fact that it harms paper, wood, and artifacts where it is used. Further, too much of humidity and change in temperature harms the materials. The market is impregnated with controversy as this industry encourages the slaughter of cattle, horses and other animals for the production of hide glues which pose a major challenge to industry growth. In the Western countries like Canada, slaughter of horses for the production of hide and hoof glues is seen negatively, which negatively impacts demand.

 

