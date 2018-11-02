Uncategorized

6th World congress on Anxiety, Depression and Stress Management in London, UK from March 18-19, 2019

The Stress Management Organizing Committee takes the utmost privilege and honor to invite and welcome you to the 6th WORLD CONGRESS ON ANXIETY, DEPRESSION and STRESS MANAGEMENT from March 18-19, 2019 in London, UK. for productive interactions and an opportunity to present their work and to provide knowledge transfer in this Congress.
Stress Management 2019 welcomes all the renowned and aspiring researchers, scientists and business delegates, practitioners, consultants to furnish their research work for the people affected by the above.
London, UK will be the significant venue from March 18-19, 2019 with the international speakers from different geographical regions to explore the scientific sessions.
Scientific sessions of Stress Management 2019 will be systematized on the theme “Effortful opportunities and forthcoming research conclusions to treat Anxiety, Depression, and Stress.”.
Stress Management 2019 anticipates more than 500 participants around the globe with
• Thought provoking Keynote lectures
• Interactive Oral and Poster presentations
• Speculative Workshops
• Remarkable Exhibitions
• Extravagant Sponsorship opportunities
• Media partners and Collaborators
The Main focus of the Stress Management 2019 will be on Depression, Anxiety disorders and Management, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Geriatric Depression, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Clinical Psychiatry, Mental Health and Rehabilitation, Hypnosis, Yoga and Meditation, Case Reports on Stress and Depression.
This is an extraordinary chance for the delegates from different Universities and Industries to participate, socialize and interact with high-grade scientists from different geographical regions of the globe. Be a part of this Congress to encounter more about the disorders and treatment/therapy given for Anxiety, Depression, and Stress.

