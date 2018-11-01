Business

VARUN DATTA “TALKS ENERGY” WITH GLOBAL LUMINARIES AT THE PRESTIGIOUS G-20Y SUMMIT

Comment(0)

Varun Datta is an Indian-expat entrepreneur and investor, currently residing in the United Kingdom. He’s been responsible for founding and managing a host of companies in diverse industries of healthcare, finance, and consulting in the past and his cross-border business experience is extensive and deep. After moving to the UK he developed a keen interest in cryptocurrency and developed the unique idea to leverage its production by utilizing waste to energy power plants. This led to the genesis of 4NEW in 2017, a waste to energy company that provides electricity to power the mining of popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as power grids, which he spearheads as the owner and chairman.

The theme of this year’s G-20Y Summit 2018 was Emerging Technology and Digital Transformation: Enable Growth in Present and Future. The summit took place in Evian in France from 10th to 14th October. The G-20Y Association is a Swiss-based organization with its headquarters in Geneva. Started in 2010, it’s an independent and non-political platform that brings together leading companies in the world from a broad range of sectors, and individuals in corporate executive leadership positions to create a large-scale, long-term global impact. It’s an inspiring, independent and innovative platform for a new generation of business leaders addressing the biggest challenges of our times to shape a better future.

Varun Datta took the stage, as one of the prominent speakers at this year’s summit.
The speaker list for the summit included Marcel Poser (CEO, Tectus Group), Dr. Jacques Bughin (Senior Partner, Mckinsey & Company and Director, Mckinsey Global Institute), Steve Monaghan (Chairman and CEO, GenLife), among others.

Varun Datta and 4NEW were inducted into the Energy Markets Committee at the 2018 summit which included global energy giants like Enel Group, International Partnership for Energy Efficient Cooperation (IPEEC), and Energy Australia.

The G-20Y collaborates with senior official representatives of national and regional governmental organizations. Some of the eminent companies that participate include Pepsico, Rolls-Royce, PwC, Mckinsey, and many others.

At the summit, Varun Datta talked about 4NEW’s digital innovation in the waste to energy domain. He also addressed the blurring boundaries between the physical and digital spaces and how cryptocurrency and blockchain can benefit multiple industries as a whole. In his speech he said, “We are in the fourth industrial revolution where the lines between physical and digital spheres will continue to blur, but where consumer experience has driven ICT companies to be the five largest publicly traded companies by market capitalization (Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook) displacing three energy companies from the top in a decade (Exxon Mobil, General Electric, Shell). It is clear that the digital aspect is becoming increasingly important to process efficiency, but more on a business to customer level, the energy sector must innovate and adapt to survive.”

Related Articles
Business

Train Travel Versus Plane Travel – Which is Best?

editor

There are multiple modes of transport available today for travelling around Europe, but rail and air travel are definitely among the most popular. However, which mode of transport is best? At Save a Train, we are of course biased and think that train travel is by far the superior type of transportation! Read on below […]
Business

Global Food Preservatives Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 4.29% during the period 2018-2023

editor

Market Definition: Food preservatives are chemical or natural compounds primarily added to food products in order to reduce food spoilage by restricting the microbial growth and hence, increase the shelf-life of the product. They are also used to preserve flavor, taste, and other food qualities. Food preservatives naturally restrict the process of osmosis and kill […]
Business

Cost Effective Packers and Movers Company in Delhi

American Packers and Movers is one of the Cost Effective Packers and Movers Company in Delhi, Provides all types of domestic and international packing and moving services in New Delhi to all over India. This company provides all services at affordable cost, our services like Packers and Movers Packing and Unpacking Loading and Unloading Domestic […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *