Business

MMTC-PAMP with WWF-INDIA to launch silver coins depicting endangered species

Comment(0)

New Delhi, November 1: MMTC-PAMP is proud to unveil the Conserve Wild India 2018 Series, our latest collectible series created in partnership with WWF-India.

This exclusive, limited edition collection struck in 999.9 Fine Silver focuses on rare, endangered wildlife in India. The Bengal Tiger, Black-necked Crane, Green Turtle and Nilgiri Tahr feature on these coins in carefully crafted, authentic designs based on real images of these species in the wild. Part of the proceeds will go towards supporting the conservation effort of WWF-India.

Roopali Srivastava, Director- Conservation Products, WWF-India said,“We are very excited about our partnership with MMTC-PAMP. The special limited edition series of silver collectible coins that we have jointly developed furthers WWF-India’s mission of conservation and helps us reach out to larger audiences. Partnerships like these only strengthen the voices and conversations around the need to protect and preserve the planet and help build a sustainable green future for our future generations.”

Added Gagan Bhai, National Head of Sales, MMTC-PAMP, “We are delighted at the opportunity to partner with WWF-India, and contribute to the cause of environmental sustainability. We have always focused on crafting clean, green, ethical products through responsible supply chain and manufacturing practices that reduce our pollution footprint and resource consumption.”

MMTC-PAMP and WWF-India are very pleased to announce that this series will be available online exclusively on Amazon India and the WWF-India store.

Commenting on the launch, Arun Sirdeshmukh, Business Head, Amazon Fashion said, “We are excited to launch the Conserve Wild India 2018 series, limited edition silver coins designed by MMTC–PAMP and WWF-India exclusively online on Amazon Fashion. The beautifully crafted designs convey a strong social message of animal welfare and will definitely help in spreading greater awareness especially during the festive season. MMTC-PAMP is one of the most trusted brands for precious coins and this exclusive launch reiterates their trust in Amazon to reach customers throughout the country with fast and secured delivery.”

Vibha Sarin Prabhakar, COO- Retail Operations, MMTC-PAMP, said,“As India’s first LBMA-accredited gold and silver refinery, our Indian products are also global quality benchmarks. We are delighted to be showcasing this series on Amazon, one of our fastest-growing channels to reach our customers.”
###

Related Articles
Business

How Does Amazon Elastic File System Work?

editor

Amazon EFS works towards providing a simple, ascendible, flexible file storage used with premises resources and AWS cloud services. Amazon EFS is very easy to use and provides you with a simple attachment which allows the easiest and the quickest creation and configuration of file systems. Amazon EFS is built in a way that there […]
Business

Non-GMO Papaya Seed Market Business Strategies, Growth, Sales, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Non-GMO Seeds are preferred over GMO seeds because of the negative impact of GMO seeds on ecology and human body. One of the biggest problem with genetically modified seed is the genetic engineering in which a gene is inserted into the DNA of food plant is random and scientists have no idea where the gene […]
Business

Coating Additives Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Study on Coating Additives Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Coating Additives Market by applications (architectural, automotive, industrial, wood & furniture), by type (acrylic coating, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *