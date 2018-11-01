Business

Latest Research: Beef Market Research Report 2021

Comment(0)

The major driving factor that is fuelling the demand for the global beef market is the rise in the disposable income of the consumers across the world. Rise in urbanization is another major factor that is driving the beef market across the world. Moreover, beef is high in protein, thus the increase in awareness of high protein consumption is met by beef. In addition, the food safety issues such as pathogen detection problems and chemical residue in meat products such as poultry and pork has increased the demand for the beef market across the world. The notable gap between demand and supply of beef due to its limited production because of several environmental and political factors is one of the major factors that is restraining the demand for the beef market globally. In addition, price rise of beef in the developed markets due to limited supply of beef from North America is another restraining factor of the beef market.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/beef-market.html

Beef is a culinary name for meat which is obtained from animals such as buffalos and cows. Beef is one of the world most consumed meat after pork in terms of volume consumption. Beef can be harvested from bulls, cows, steers or heifers. Acceptability of beef as a food source varies in different parts of the world. Beef can be cooked in several ways such as grilling, roasting, broiling, griddle and barbeque.

Rise in the availability of cattle in regions such as Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and other countries is expected to serve as an opportunity to the global beef market. In addition, international demand for beef, sustained cattle prices and strong pasture conditions are also expected to serve as opportunities to the global beef market. By product, the global beef market can be segmented into ground beef, cubed beef and steaks. Ground beef holds the largest market share among the product types of the global beef market. Steaks are most popularly consumed in North America. Steaks are famous due to their fat content and taste. Steak has high quantity of vitamins, fats and protein.

By product grade, the global beef market is segmented into Kosher and Halal. Kosher beef has been certified to have been processed according to the Jewish dietary laws. The consumers residing in North America consume Kosher beef due to several advantages such as gastronomy, food safety and quality. Halal beef is consumed by the Islamic community across the world. Since, any other form of meat is banned; beef is the preferred form of meat among the Islamic population.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7951

Asia Pacific is dominating the global beef market due to the increasing consumption of beef in countries such as India, China, and Japan. China is the world’s largest market for beef. Improving lifestyle of the consumers residing in China due to a significant rise in the disposable income of the consumers is the major factor fuelling the growth of the beef market in China. Middle East and Africa also accounts for a major part of the market share for the global beef market. In addition, countries such as Brazil and Argentina are also expected to show strong growth rate during the forecast period.

Related Articles
Business

Global Image Detection Sensor Market Insights, Trends, Status and Outlook 2018 – 2025

The market insights strategic on Global Image Detection Sensor Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on Image Detection Sensor industry chain analysis, executive summary, value chain analysis, […]
Business

Yardly Supplies a Wide Range of High-Quality Keter Outdoor Storage Boxes

Yardly supplies a wide range of high-quality outdoor storage boxes from Keter, a renowned storage solution brand across the world.  [LITHGOW, 1/8/2018]—Yardly, a distributor of outdoor storage solutions, supplies a wide range of Keter plastic outdoor storage boxes that are suitable for a vast array of storage needs. Keter is a leading manufacturer and marketer […]
Business

The Pitfalls of Social Media: Copytrack’s Guidelines for Photograhers

Social Media has infiltrated all aspects of modern life. For some all the different channels and platforms are nothing more than a time-consuming hobby but for others, especially the self-employed, Social Media is a vital economic lifeline. Photographers and bloggers are especially dependent on these networks in order to promote their work and direct potential […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *