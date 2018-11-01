Business

Global Marine Lubricants Market, By Oil Type, By Application, By Ship Type, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

The TechSci Research’s report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Global Marine Lubricants Market around the globe. The research study includes significant data and also forecasts of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives, consultants, sales and product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

Global Marine Lubricants Market is projected to reach USD 6.87 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period owing to increasing safety norms, growing global cargo fleets, easy availability of mineral oils and increasing investments for R&D. Based on application, the market has been categorised Engine, Compressor, Hydraulic and Others. In 2017, the engines segment dominated the global marine lubricants market and is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the next five years owing to huge size, high consumption, heat transfer fluids etc.

APAC region led the global marine lubricants market in 2017, in terms of value and is expected to lead over the next five years as well owing to rising infrastructural developments in the shipping industry in the region and availability of many manufacturers in the region like Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Total S.A., among others.

Some of the leading players in the Global Marine Lubricants Market are Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., BP PLC., Exxonmobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Sinopec Corporation, Total S.A., Quepet Lubricants, Unimarine LLC etc.

