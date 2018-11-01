Tech

Get Expert Open Source Bugs Fixing Services at Cogniter

Comment(0)

Cogniter Technologies is expert to find out the bugs from the project. We have an experienced team of website testers who can make a complete report of the errors through bug tracking system.

With the help of our professional team of experts, we don’t just provide support and maintenance, but we provide it in a right manner. We update your application programs and website in order to meet changing information requirements, like adding new functionalities, fixing bugs or adapting the software to new hardware devices.

We have successfully solved thousands of bugs and provide our clients an error free website. You can check here and know what our clients have to say for our Open Source Bugs Fixing Services.

How We Find the Bugs

We analyze the whole website and make a list of errors to prepare a good bug report. We follow the strict guidelines to create a bug report. Our Bug Report is:

• Understandable – The bug report should be easily understandable by the reader.
• Reproducible – Bugs found by the software tester should be reproducible, means a tester must write the exact steps to be followed so that the root cause can be understood by developer.
• Specific – The faster the developer can understand the actual issue to a specific problem, there are more chances to have faster resolution rates.
• Attachments – Remember that every bug report should include at least one attachment, which includes videos, images, screenshots, and logs.

Apart from this, our software testers know bug reporting tools such as- Web Issues, Mantis, JIRS, and Bugzilla.

For more information on our Open Source Bugs Fixing Services, you can visit our website. To hire our services, you can contact us online.

About Cogniter Technologies

Cogniter is an ISO certified company comprising a multinational team of designers, developers, and digital marketers. We have been in the business since 2003 and we are confident that our team of 100+ professionals working in the United States, India, Canada, and Panama has the skills your business needs to grow.
We at Cogniter Technologies take utmost pride in being a reputed and reliable company offering wholesome options in product testing and open source bug fixing services to our clients located globally.

To discuss your project with us, write to us at consultation@cogniter.com.

Related Articles
Tech

Asahi Kasei introduces the next-generation family of glass-reinforced PP Thermylene® P11 – targeted for key automotive and household applications

Düsseldorf, June 11, 2018 – Asahi Kasei has launched Thermylene® P11, a next-generation family of glass-reinforced polypropylene (PP) compounds with unprecedented strength. With the new material, the leading global supplier of high-performance thermoplastic compounds expands the performance envelope for conventional glass reinforced polypropylene design and opens opportunities for thinwall molding of interior and exterior automotive […]
Tech

Core HR Software Market 2018 -2025 : Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Growth And Forecast Report

17 October 2018: In 2017, the global Core HR Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025. This report focuses on the global Core HR Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study […]
Tech

Interactive Multimedia Platforms (IMP) Market – Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Interactive Digital Screens To Promote Their Products and Services

Multimedia can be described as the integration of different types of media, such as, graphics, animation, audio, text, video, etc. to represent, transmit, and process information digitally. Interactive multimedia can be defined as computer-based user-machine interaction system, which responds to user actions by presenting multimedia content, such as text, animation, moving image, video, and video […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *