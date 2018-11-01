Lifestyle

Emirates to celebrate the special flavors of Diwali

Comment(0)

Mumbai, 31 October 2018: Customers travelling on Emirates’ India flights in the coming days are in for a special treat as the award-winning airline celebrates the festival of lights with traditional Diwali delicacies. The airline has also announced special Diwali fares* from its nine ports in the country to select destinations such as New York, Chicago, London, Orlando, Madrid, Lisbon, Frankfurt, Barcelona.

From November 4 to 10, customers travelling in all classes between Dubai and India will enjoy classic Indian sweets and delicacies associated with Diwali. Emirates will also extend the celebrations to select lounges across its global network by offering its customers special dishes.

“We know how important Diwali is to Indians around the world and we’re happy to join in the celebrations by honoring the flavors of Diwali on board and on the ground. We hope all our Indian passengers will get to enjoy a small taste of home when flying Emirates during this festive season,” said Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ Vice President – India & Nepal.

During the festival week, Emirates customers in Economy class can enjoy gram flour-based Motichoor Laddu served with all meals. In First Class and Business class, passengers can look forward to fig-based Anjeer Chakkar and Motichoor Laddu in addition to the dessert menu.

On November 7, Emirates’ premium lounges in Dubai, Delhi, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Kuala Lumpur will also join in the celebrations and serve sweets such as barfis, laddoos, jalebis; mains such as biryani rice and chapatti; snacks like dal kachori, samosa; and desserts such as angoori rabdi, Rasmalai and kheer.

The celebrations are part of Emirates’ ongoing investment to offer customers seasonal menus and a chance to sample new flavours from different destinations when travelling. In all classes, Emirates serves multi course meals prepared by award-winning chefs. The airline’s regionally inspired cuisine is often complemented by seasonal offerings, such as special menus for Christmas, Lunar New Year, Oktoberfest, and Eid.
To give customers a behind-the-scenes look at how it creates its onboard menus and works with its global partners, Emirates has recently launched its own Food and Wine channels on ice. The Food Channel showcases the detail that goes into menu development by Emirates chefs and ingredient sourcing for onboard meals. The Wine Channel gives an inside look into Emirates’ US $700 million dollar investment in fine wines and its regional and seasonal food menus prepared by award-winning chefs. Both the Emirates Food and Wine Channels can now be viewed on all flights.
*For bookings between 9-11th November 2018, and for travel between 12th November 2018 – 31st March 2019. Please visit www.emirates.com for more details or contact your travel agent.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

How to wear 925 sterling silver earrings well?

Pure silver is sometimes mixed with a spread of metals to create it a lot of sturdy and tougher. as a result of pure silver is just too soft for creating quality jewellery, metals together with copper square measure mixed with pure silver, that creates AN alloy. alloy is one among the foremost common kinds […]
Lifestyle

Tips To Fetch Best Deals in Last Minute Travel Bookings

If you have been too busy to plan a holiday for an upcoming vacation or long weekend or in case you are of the random last minute planning sorts, here are some ways you can fetch good deals even at the last minute. 1. Check out last minute and live deals on travel portals It […]
Lifestyle

How to choose a suitable wedding hairpins for big day

Wedding Hairpins(http://www.cosyjewelry.com/wedding-bridal-hairpin-c-1_2/) area unit may be, still the foremost standard and widely used hair accessories accessible. you’d be shocked to grasp that hairpins date from to the earliest civilizations. together with items of trinkets like bangles and necklaces, archeologists have additionally discovered delicately designed hairpins from the remnants of those civilizations. For generations, the globe […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *