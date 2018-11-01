Books

Author, painter Bulbul Sharma to release her new book – Love and Learning Under the Magnolia in Delhi

Comment(0)

Celebrated painter and author, Bulbul Sharma will release her new book Love and Learning Under the Magnolia at Café Turtle, Greater Kailash 1 on Friday, 2nd November from 6:30 PM onwards.

The author will be in conversation with well-known feminist writer and publisher of Zubaan books, Urvashi Butalia.

Love and Learning under the Magnolia is a witty love story that captures the friction in a clash of cultures with surprising deftness and lightness of touch. Set in a part of India still unspoilt by urbanization, Bulbul Sharma weaves an entrancing tale of self-discovery.

Though a romance, the novel also presents a wonderful depiction of life in the quaint Shaya village.

Venue: Café Turtle, N-16, N Block Market, Near Fab India, Greater Kailash 1 New Delhi, Delhi 110048

Date: Friday, 2nd November 2018
Time: 6:30 PM
Entry: Free

Related Articles
Books

Anjana Bindlish’s joyful book Raj, his Friends and Organ Transplant simplifies the process of organ transplant for children

Chennai,16th August: Anjana Bindlish has published a socially relevant book Raj, his Friends and Organ Transplant with Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company. This book will amaze young readers and parents with its unique storyline and colourful illustrations. Anjana Bindlish is a brave cancer survivor. She has fought with this deadly disease and has […]
Books

Bestselling Author Mary Bosiu Offers FREE Copy of New Book through Website

Mary Bosiu, the bestselling author of Success Fundamentals Vol. II, is offering a FREE copy of her new book through her website for a limited time. The mission of Adv. Mary Bosiu, author of Success Fundamentals Vol. II (amongst others), is to help her clients to be the best that they are meant to be. […]
Books

Piramal Mahalaxmi Racecourse Apartments Mumbai

Piramal Mahalaxmi is that the complete behind the landmark venture in middle. The developer has chosen the handiest space to shape an exquisite machine suitable for the trendy families to decide on a domestic and live peacefully. because the clearly starting, Piramal property has supplied awe-inspiring alternatives concerning residential houses to the residence seekers. it […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *