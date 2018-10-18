VoLTE Technology Market 2018-2023 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis Report

Tech

Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market includes evolution of 4G LTE network, growing popularity of video conferencing and instant file transmission services by enterprises, and growing demand of efficient voice call services in telecommunication sectors among others.

Hence the market for VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2022).

However, high price of calls and lack of technical expertise are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market.

Segments:

Segmentation by Device:

Smartphones

Tablets/Laptops

Routers

Wireless modem

Segmentation by Technology

Voice over IP Multimedia subsystems (VoIMS)

Circuit switch fall back (CSFB)

Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)

Simultaneous voice & LTE (SVLTE)

Key Players for VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)
Verizon Wireless (U.S.)
Nokia Corporation (Finland)
Alcatel-Lucent (France)
Ericsson (Sweden)
KT Corporation (South Korea)
SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Rogers Communication (Canada)
LG Uplus Corporation (South Korea)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
Industry News:

– AT&T has announced in August 2016 that it is working with global leaders of technology such as Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Samsung, Qualcomm Technologies, for faster deployment of 5G technologies.

– Roger communication has launched Voice over LTE technology in Year 2015 cross Canada to provide fast and clear video calling services to its customers.

Target Audience:

Research Organizations

Education institutes

Media

Web service providers

Telecom industries

Resellers and Distributors

Government Agencies

