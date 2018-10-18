Health and Wellness

StayHappi is participating in 50th-year Celebration of Durga Puja in The Durga Puja Socio Cultural Association, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

16th October 2018 – StayHappi Pharmacy a nationwide retail pharmacy chain that provides high quality generic medicines at truly affordable prices has associated with the The Durga Puja Socio Cultural Association, Indiranagar from 14th – 19th October. StayHappi has put up two stalls as well in the Durga Puja pandal. The committee is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The pandal has been structured as a ‘Rajbari’, which is a royal palace.

“StayHappi is proud to be one of the sponsors of The Durga Puja Socio Cultural Association, Indiranagar 2018. We are very happy to be a part of such auspicious festive gathering and witness holistic, divine and beautiful rituals as well as mesmerizing dhunuchi dance, performed with elegance. It is the best opportunity for StayHappi to have a one to one interaction with the potential end consumers and also it drives great brand visibility”, says Dr. Sujit Paul, MD, StayHappi pharmacy.

Ms. Arushi Jain, Project Head, StayHappi says, “We are delighted to be a part of such a big cultural event. StayHappi is happy to become an essential part of an initiative to increase vibrancy. This kind of presence in a captive audience especially in a place like Indiranagar, Bengaluru adds true value to the brand”.

Bengaluru as a city is a melting point for diverse customs, cultures and traditions from across the country. This festive season Bengaluru has pitched enough pandals for one to hop in to, pray at, sing and dance. It is the massive cultural exchange that happens during the Durga Puja days.

