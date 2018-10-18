Saturated Polyester Resin Market 2025 New Business Opportunities, Regions, Type and Drivers

18th October, 2018- Saturated Polyester Resin Market is expected to witness considerable growth in the next few years. This can be majorly attributed to key rendering factors including superior mechanical properties leading to improved performance, stringent governmental policies regarding environmental apprehensions and VOC emissions. Rising demand for polyester resins across theconsumer and industrial sectors is anticipated to drive market growth in the foreseeable future. Further, protective coatings available in the market that ensureprotection from extreme weather conditions, humidity and heat resistance coupled with excellent finishing is expected to serve the saturated polyester resin market demand.

Top Key Manufacturers of Saturated Polyester Resin market are :-

Royal DSM

Allnex Belgium SA/NV

Arkema

Nuplex Industries

Stepan Company

Other

Saturated Polyester Resin Market by Product Type:

Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin

Solid Saturated Polyester Resin

Saturated Polyester Resin Market by Applications:

Powder Coatings

Industrial Paints

Other

Geographical Analysis of Saturated Polyester Resin Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Stringent government regulations are anticipated to drive the saturated polyester resin demand over the forecast period. Government policies in various countries such as China, India and Malaysia are anticipated to boost demand for saturated polyester resins in the foreseeable future. Technological improvements and new product developments in the production of new end-user applications are projected to stimulate market demand over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the saturated polyester resin market is segmented into flexible packaging, powder coatings, coil& can coatings, automotive paints, Polyurethane coatings and industrial paints. The saturated polyester resin market is anticipated to be primarily driven by powder coatings on account of growing demand for in end-user industries such asautomotive, metal furniture and appliances in the forecast period. Powder coatings on saturated polyester resin showcase excellent impact strength, adhesion to metals and good weather resistance.They are therefore appropriate for applications including in coating machinery, domestic appliances, exterior and interior architectural applications, garden tools and steel furniture. Appliances coating industry is anticipated to account for nearly one-fourth of the overall global market by revenue for saturated polyester resin followed by automotive and general industrial coatings sector. Rising demand for automobiles along with growth in the production of automobiles is expected to serve the automotive paints market over the forecast period.

In the recent past, Asia Pacific emerged as the most dominant automobile production sector followed by Europe and North America. However, due to the economic downturnand recession in 2008, the automobile industry in Europe was affected to a great extent. Increase in disposable income, improving standard of living and growing population base is expected to result in the highest growth in demand for automobiles. On the other hand, demand for polyurethane coatings is anticipated to experienceconsiderable growth on account of its widespread usage in the construction industry for various applications such as thermal insulators, flooring materialsand sealants. Further, the market is expected to witness growth owing to penetration of waterborne coatings and various governmental norms & regulations.

