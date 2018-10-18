Education

MaxFort: Private School In Pitampura

The curriculum must be well planned, practical and dynamic so that it adds to the joy and pace of learning. It must help the children to develop into a person we want them to be, progressive, liberated, people who can lead the world into peace and prosperity for all.
The curriculum at Maxfort School is designed to empower students so that they develop into inquisitive and active learners. The students become lifelong learners and are always ready to learn and absorb new things, concepts and explore their environment.

