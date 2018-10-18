Martin Modern condo

Martin Modern is a new luxury resort-style condominium project in Singapore’s District 9 that is being developed by Guocoland Limited. It sits at the corner of River Valley Close and Martin Place, in the upmarket residential enclave of Robertson Quay. Over 80% of the grounds have been reserved for a lush botanic garden within the site. Martin Modern will number 450 apartments, all of which come with a view of the city, the gardens, or Singapore River.