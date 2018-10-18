Uncategorized

India to participate first time in healthcare at World Skill Competition 2019

Comment(0)

India Skill Competition successfully concluded here in Aerocity, New Delhi. Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Anant Kumar Hegde felicitated top three competitors from Health and Social Care with Gold ,Silver and Bronze medals at the closing ceremony.

Health and social care is one of these 46 skills for which India is going to compete for the first time and it is facilitated by HSSC with support of NSDC and MSDE. Best candidate will represent India in the World Skill Competition to be held in August 2019 in Kazan, Russia . Shri Anant Kumar Hegde ,Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship also attended the session and motivated the participants.

Dr Shubnum Singh , Chairperson said that its great to see how the candidates have transformed through the journey till date. Lack of skilled professionals is one of the major concerns of the country that hinders in providing quality healthcare services. With such creative competitions we intend to inspire others to follow the path.

Mr. Ashish Jain ,CEO HSSC said that it is over whelming to see the support received from all in organizing the competition and this will definitely motivate others to join the skill ecosystem in the country which is the need of the hour. He also assured that HSSC will work very closely with all stakeholders in grooming the shortlisted candidates in the final leg of the journey as they prepare for the final competition next year.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Construction Adhesive Market Research Report Explores the industry trends for the Forecast Period, 2016-2024

Based on product, construction adhesives can be divided into solvent borne, water borne, reactive, and others. They are usually available in squeeze tubes, cans, and caulking tubes. There are two ways in which construction adhesives are applied – in beads or in full coverage. In beads, for example, lines of adhesive are put on the […]
Uncategorized

Man Overboard Devices Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2025

“Man Overboard!’’ is a call to alert crew members about a casualty and initiate the immediate recovery procedure. Man overboard is an emergency situation, wherein, in an incidence of bad weather or rough sea, crew members can drown or can suffer from hypothermia due to the cold temperature of the water. A man overboard device […]
Uncategorized

Check Out The Latest Movie Streaming Site On The Web

New York, USA — August 16 2018 — X Movies 8 has been constructed with one objective in mind: as to offer a streaming service much like that of Netflix but that would come for free and have many more new movies than any other streaming site on the web. The xmovies8 seems to be […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *