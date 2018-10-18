Fumed Silica Market Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape to 2025

18th October, 2018- Fumed Silica Market demand is expected to witness a steady growth on account of its increasing usage as a thickening agent and anticaking agent. Cosmetics and paint & coating is expected to drive the overall market in near future. Fumed silica is an inorganic compound and consists of microscopic droplets of amorphous silica. They exhibit strong thickening effect. The fumed silica particles are non-porous and have high surface area with high density.

Fumed silica is produced through flame pyrolysis of quartz sand or silicon tetrachloride. These materials are vaporised in an electric furnace at a temperature of 3000 degree Celsius. Usage of fumed silica as a universal thickening agent is a major application driving the overall demand. This compound is used in the manufacturing of desiccant which is widely used to keep the surrounding dry. Further, its application in cosmetics due to its light diffusing properties has been driving the market demand in recent years. There has been a significant increase in cosmetics and personal health care products on account of increasing life style and expansion of the retail sector.

Usage of fumed silica in toothpaste as a light abrasive is expected to provide great opportunities for the market growth in near future. Toothpaste is an essential commodity in the retail sector and is globally consumed. Similarly, use of these compounds in the manufacturing of paints, coatings, inks, and adhesives provide lucrative opportunities for overall market growth. They are mostly used in paints for viscosity adjustments and also as filler in silicone elastomers. Government regulations and safety related to this organic compound offers a major challenge for the overall industry growth. Fumed silica is not categorised as a carcinogen either by OSHA, IARC or NTP. However, regulatory bodies have set standards for best industry practices. Fumed silica offers inhalation risk as they are easily airborne on account of its fineness and thinness.

Market segmentation is done on the basis of application which includes cosmetics, toothpastes, paints and coatings. Cosmetics account for maximum segment share owing to its excellent anticaking agents in powders. Segmentation demand is followed by toothpaste owing to its thickening properties. Paint and coatings is expected to provide great opportunities owing to the rise of paint consumption especially from the automotive sector.

Asia Pacific has been the leading market in recent years in terms of demand and is expected to continue its increasing application in toothpaste production. China has shown substantial production and consumption of fumed silica for the purpose of thickening paints, adhesives and coatings. Emerging economies such as India and China are expected to witness a significant growth on account of high investment in in-organic chemical manufacturing. Further, regional demand is followed by North America mainly on account of increasing use of cosmetics. Development of new cosmetic and personal healthcare products has fuelled the demand in developed economy such as the US.

