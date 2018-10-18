Tech

Free Android Mobile Wallpapers For Users

Comment(0)

Babhiji.com: Our portal was launced on 03rd March 2018 at Ghaziabad, India. Our aim is providing latest wallpapers of desktops and mobile phones to customers. Currently people are known wallpaper as desktop wallpaper, desktop background, desktop picture or desktop image on computers or mobile phones.

Wallpapers are digital image used as a decorative background of a graphical user interface on the screen of a computer, mobile communications device or other electronic device. On a computer it is usually for the desktop, while on a mobile phone it is usually the background for the ‘home’ or ‘idle’ screen.

Live Wallpaper: A ‘live wallpaper’ is a type of application that works on a mobile device using the Android operating system. The application works as a wallpaper – providing the background image for the home screen—but also works as a conventional application since it can provide user-interaction with the touch screen and access other hardware and software features within the device.

Mobile Wallpaper: A mobile wallpaper is a computer wallpaper sized to fit a mobile device such as a mobile phone, personal digital assistant or digital audio player. The height is often greater than or equal to the width. Wallpapers can typically be downloaded at no cost from various websites for modern phones (such as those running Android, iOS, or Windows Phone operating systems). Modern smartphones allow users to use photos from the web; or photographs captured with a phone’s camera can be set as a wallpaper.

Currently, we providing only wallpaper section to our customers.

Related Articles
Tech

Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Market Highlights: The Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% during 2016-2021. Factors driving the growth are increasing aircraft orders, rise in demand for lightweight seat designs, premium passenger travel, and growing investments in advanced cabin interior products. Over the years, there has been a high […]
Tech

Ultra Collaborates with Gaming and Blockchain Expert Dmitry Fedotov

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA—Tech startup, Ultra, is on a mission to revolutionize the gaming industry for players and developers alike. Using blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies, Ultra lets game creators enjoy the fruits of their labor by reducing revenue share, optimizing marketing expenses and improving game discoverability while also giving players an opportunity to earn money and […]
Tech

Global Electrolytic Tough Pitch Copper Busbar Industry Global Market Trends, Share, Size and 2022 Forecast Report

Global  Electrolytic Tough Pitch Copper Busbar  Market, provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The  Electrolytic Tough Pitch Copper Busbar  Market analysis is provided for the international Industry including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.The report provides key statistics on the market status […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *