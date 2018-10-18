Business

Find the Best Furniture Cleaning in San Diego with Coastal Chem-Dry

Coastal Chem-Dry will expertly clean and defend the fine upholstered furnishings. Once the cautious examination and testing of the fabric, we will use a mixture of hand and machine cleaning with unique solutions and products particularly designed for upholstery to make sure of the finest and safest cleaning. No matter, you have durable synthetics, leather, or natural fabrics; the expert team will give you wonderful services.

The affordable services are offered for homes, apartments, offices and buildings with quality cleaning and best customer service. The team clean & maintain carpets and upholstery of different sorts. The use of special cleaning techniques, less water for fast drying and quality service is what that turn them best from the carpet cleaning firms. The wide range services also comprise stone, tile, and grout cleaning. You can receive the professional tile and grout cleaning service to return the look of your floor. Other proficiencies include leather cleaning and restoration.

Our professional leather expert assists the clients in San Diego to restore and maintain the natural shine and looks of the leather furniture. No issue what the stain is, with innovative technical skills and professionals, we let you to have an ideal solution to take away the toughest stains from the rug, carpet and even the furniture without harming fibers. Additionally, the Coastal Chem-Dry also gives unique solution for the pet odor and urine removal services to the valued clients at really affordable cost.

By offering the Pet Urine Removal services, it is easy to get rid from the unsightly stain and horrible odor offering the healthy and new carpet. No doubt, the customer satisfaction is our top concern and we are committed to give best services with best standard of customer care. Look ahead with the flexible scheduling and perform the job to make sure for complete peace of mind.

If you are interested in the service and looking out for more information, you can write an email make a phone call on 858-274-4513.

Contact Us

4905 Morena Blvd suite 1306 San Diego, CA 92117

Phone: 858-274-4513

Email: coastalcarpetcare@gmail.com

Website: www.coastalcarpetcare.com

