Health and Wellness

Cryo Heal Announces New Website Launch

Comment(0)

Woodbridge, ON, October 18, 2018 — Cryo Heal, a specialty whole body cryotherapy clinic, has developed a new website to provide clients with easier access to essential information and services offered. The website has been updated with new features designed to better assist visitors.

The new website is sleekly designed with drop down menus to help users easily navigate the site. Information regarding whole body cryotherapy treatment can be accessed by looking through the “Whole Body Cryotherapy” menu and those clients seeking to understand the benefits of treatment can browse the “Benefits” menu. Visitors are encouraged to access the site at www.cryohealcanada.com to experience the easy navigation directly.

Cryo Heal’s website will be regularly updated to announce monthly promotions offered exclusively online. These sessions can be secured through the new online booking system now available on the site. Treatments can still be booked through call/text at (416) 278-8130 as well as email at info@cryohealcanada.com.

The launch of this new website promises clients a way to gather relevant and up-to-date information concerning cryotherapy and Cryo Heal. Clients looking for cryotherapy services in Toronto are encouraged to visit cryohealcanada.com.

About Us: Cryo Heal is a specialty whole body cryotherapy studio strategically located in Woodbridge to serve the health-conscious community within the Greater Toronto Area. Cryo Heal is one of the few available locations for whole body cryotherapy treatment in Toronto and is dedicated to delivering superior, innovative cold therapies to accelerate athletic recovery, relieve pain and elevate overall wellbeing.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Cryo Heal at (416)278-8130 or email us at info@cryohealcanada.com

Contact:
Cryo Heal
Woodbridge, ON
(416)278-8130
info@cryohealcanada.com

Home

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

A Hollywood Smile Makeover With Dental Veneers

With celebrities sporting beautiful smiles, it is no surprise that there is an increased interest in dental treatment particularly to achieve a great smile. A Hollywood smile is no longer for the rich and famous, dental procedures have become both effective and affordable. Dental veneers in Dubai are one of the most popular dental treatment […]
Health and Wellness

Kopieer air max 97

Ball van sneakers verslaving en gepassioneerde oranje kleur van elk seizoen, voor de nieuwste basketbalschoenen van de release van de “handtekening”, als goed, terwijl de ongebruikelijke anekdotes, toekomstige kleur ogen om hun smaak en kleur te voldoen Ik schitter. En, het laatste paar, het Kyrie Irving, Naikikirie 4, en geen uitzondering op de regel is […]
Health and Wellness

Setu launches ​​Eye Max Health Supplement

It’s easy to take our eyes for granted. They seem to require no maintenance, and help us see things all day long. But little do we know that our eyes do in fact require protection and maintenance – like a host of essential compounds which help it function like clockwork, all of which are found […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *