Environment

Canada Becomes 2nd Country to Legalize Recreational Cannabis

Comment(0)

Canada has become the second country after Uruguay to legalize possession and use of recreational cannabis. Canadians can now grow up to four plants in their own home and carry up to 30 grams of dried cannabis for personal use. Cannabis possession first became a crime in Canada in 1923 but medical use has been legal since 2001.

Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base with quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy organizes seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators. This comprehensive approach towards UPSC preparation has received an overwhelming response and has led to the pan India presence of Chanakya IAS Academy.

Related Articles
Environment

Waterparks and Attractions Market 2018 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023

editor

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Waterparks and Attractions Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Waterparks and Attractions Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Waterparks and Attractions Market report also provides an […]
Environment

Waste to Energy Market Analysis, Development Strategy, Share, Size| Industry Research Report Forecast to 2027

Waste to Energy Global Market   – Overview Waste to Energy (WTE) facilities worldwide over 6000 to be précised are accounting for a substantial production of electricity, steam and recoveries of metals for recycling annually by combusting tons of municipal solid waste.  Conversion of waste to energy is becoming a key component of integrated waste management […]
Environment

Waste Transport Services Available for Hire at LKM Recycling

LKM Recycling offers competitively priced waste skips and bins for hire in Sittingbourne. The company has more than 1,000 waste containers available in different sizes to collect and transport waste of different volumes. [SITTINGBOURNE, 24/08/2018] – LKM Recycling, a leading provider of waste management and recycling services in the UK, offers competitively priced waste skips and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *