BA Design: Offering Reliable Draftsman Service in Brisbane

As a one-stop solution for Building Design, BA Design is offering quality services in Design and Drafting. Our draftsmen provide drawings for your commercial or residential project in Brisbane. Design & Drafting utilize a systematic design process to approach each new project.

The design of a new home, or renovation is in response to a problem that the client has perceived and wants fixed. Our Building Designer analyses information and based on experience and knowledge can respond with a solution.

We are a small Building Design and Drafting firm, specializing in Residential and small-to-medium Commercial Projects. We encourage Home Owners, Builders and Property Developers design and document their projects.

BA Design provides extremely exact and detailed drawings. We ensure that the design process is an enjoyable experience by the client. A Draftsman in Brisbane understands that it is very important to provide a professional service and to listen to customer needs.

Our drawings are in detail and easy to read. Our expert draftsmen always ensure that the drawings are easy to read and have relevant construction details shown on them. The client and builders need to have a good set of drawings to work from. Drawings incorporate specialized points of interest and determine measurements, materials, and methods. Drafters fill in specialized subtle elements utilizing illustrations, rough representations, particulars, and calculations made by designers, surveyors, draftsmen, or researchers. For instance, drafters utilize their insight into standardized building strategies to attract the subtle elements of a structure.

BA Design is a registered Building Design Practitioner with the Queensland Building and Construction Commission. Our team is dedicated to give a friendly and professional service, working collaboratively with our clients to meet their vision in the best and sustainable way.

We comprehend the many complexities that are involved with attaining council approval, certification, and working with the numerous parties involved throughout the construction process. Our services include: Concept Designs, 3D Renders, DA Approval Plans, Building Approval Plans, On-site Design Consultations, Project Administration, Build Quotes and Design to Budget Services, Presentation/ Marketing Materials for Real estate.

Design-build ensures that these essential relationships are in place right from the start, and the team approach creates deep levels of trust and transparency. Common scenarios that cause cost overruns and delays are avoided.

