Yuhanhitec Compare Cross Fans Other Products and Twisted Cross fan of Nano System in Korea

Hello, this is the CEO of YUHANHITEC, Han JOO-HYUN. Since our establishment in 1983, the main line of our products has been press molding processing, and we have also been manufacturing various products such as automobile parts, car audio products, PC cases, and air curtains. We have invested many funds in implementing modern manufacturing facilities and R&D. YUHANHITEC will share our special know-how with our many partners so that we can provide perfect quality, competitive costs, and speedy information to achieve customer satisfactions.
Compare Cross Fans Other Products:
Wind spread phenomenon exists. It is heavy and can give a lot of load to the motor as the
Material is plastic. It is hard to maintain of speed of fan.
Twisted cross fan of Nano system
Noise is greatly reduced as the wheel itself is twisted and constant air volume and wind speed can be maintained since there is not wind spread phenomenon when the wheel rotates. Besides, it is lightweight due to the material of aluminum, and power loss can be prevented due to the less load of the motor Heated Air Curtain Manufacturer
YUHANHITEC is presently equipped with facilities that can quickly respond to customers’ needs from the phase of design/development phase to production.
Made in Korea
We make our utmost effort to reinforce durability through the localization of the core parts and to produce defect-free products through our thorough quality inspection. YUHANHITEC Air Cleaner Manufacturer in Korea and Industrial Air Curtain Distributor. We will give you the most satisfactions with our quality and trusts.
Han JOO-HYUN. Since our establishment in 1983, the main line of our products has been press molding processing, and we have also been manufacturing various products such as automobile parts, car audio products, PC cases, and air curtains. air door manufacturer korea We have invested many funds in implementing modern manufacturing facilities and R&D. Dreaming of our second leap, YUHANHITEC will share our special know-how with our many partners so that we can provide perfect quality, competitive costs, and speedy information to achieve customer satisfactions.

