Microsoft-Certified Solutions Associate Course introduced

A certification course, Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate Course (MCSA), with core focus on information technology for the students who intend to pursue career in Networking Business has been introduced by Jetking Infotrain, computer hardware and networking training institute.

The curriculum for MCSA will give students an outlook of the field and the course is divided in three parts. Students can avail hostel facilities, including 100% job assurance.

Course duration: 3 months, 6 days/week, 2hours/day

Eligibilty: Graduate with working knowledge of Windows and a basic understanding of Networks

