Industrial Investment Sales and Property Texas

This PR entails Texas most exquisite industrial properties and industrial investment available for sale.

Whether you need assembly lines, vast storage space or improvable property all are available. Being an investor you will need a property that is going to be profitable with time all this is currently available at prime Texas industrial real estate.

Industrial investment sales.

• 4 Acre industrial property with an office-Bexar county, Texas.

It is situated near San Antonio and it is a well-equipped spacious industrial property. It is 4 acres costing $1,250,000.

• 6250+-SQFT income producing commercial building.

These is one of the best property to invest on since it is 100% occupied and generates $8500 per month to the owner. The current new construction that is going on is set to be leased for 5 years. It is worth $1,133,333.

• 2.1 Acre McCoy Commercial property.

It a unique set of a building currently occupied by an oil company. it was previously a working restaurant and bar before the oil company leased it. It is 3,813sqft, located in Atascosa County and it’s worth $465,000. It can be utilized as a supply house, restaurant and other buyers. choice/interest.

• 16 Acre industrial complex Schulenburg, Texas.

It is a well-equipped industrial facility that is under a 16.9-acres land. It is conveniently located at Fayette county with quick access to Houston, San Antonio and eagle ford shale. It is suitable for different variety of businessesfor example manufacturing, industrial storage, machining or oil field service.

• 4,000 SQFT Income producing commercial building with tenant.

The building is under a 2-acre land and it is 4,000 square feet. It is an income producing property that is currently 100 % occupied and currently available for 5 years lease. With a monthly rent of $5,250. Is located off highway 97.
Expand your investment today with Texas investment properties available in different counties at an affordable price.

Contact Information –

TAG Industrial

5001 Spring Valley Road #100W, Dallas, TX 75244

Phone: (972) 755-5223

FAX: (972) 755-5210

Website – https://tag-industrial.com/

