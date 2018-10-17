Business

High Quality Unique Wooden Dog House manufacturer in Korea

Vivipuppy is a contemporary sense of contemporary sensibilities expressing the sense of well-being and aesthetic sense that pursues happiness and aesthetic feelings along with companions. Always use eco-friendly and functional materials to move toward friendly and easy to approach. I want to express my thoughts and pains without being able to lose my health, clean up my life, and not lose my mind.
Looks Good All the Time
The seven bodies are interchangeable with each other and can hide scratches, ensuring cleanliness and endurance.
No Risk of Harm
Foam materials absorb impact so that neither the companion animal nor the person is hurt.
Temperature Stability
Because of its thermal insulation, it can last a long time with a cooling mat or a heating mat.
Creative Block Structure
The house is completed by interconnecting seven bodies and one cover.
Reduces and Expands
It can be reduced or expanded depending on the growth and size of the companion animal.
DESIGNER EDITION
Size: 470mm*475mm*575mm (18.5in*18.7in*22.6in)
Material: EPP (expanded polypropylene)
Weight: 2.60kg(5.73lb)
Color: dark gray
Unlike Styrofoam, EPP is widely used for sanitary containers and children’s toys. It is firstly developed for a pet animal and it is known as an eco-friendly material made by foaming polypropylene (PP) material.
Harmony of Heaviness and Lightness
While feeling the weight of the pattern and dark gray color, you can show off the actual weight for its lightness, easy movement and maintenance.
Stylish Stripes
You can enjoy magnificence and cleanliness at the same time.
Exceptional Stability
Optimized ratio of body to mat maximizes safety and stability.
Express Creativity
Adopts non-rigid foaming material and can express personality with pins, clips, bands, etc.
Health and Environment
You are free from worries about smell and health as there are no environmental hormone disruptors.
No Sudden Worry of Contamination
If contamination occurs during use, the smell of bacteria can easily be removed by washing and drying.
Well-Matched Dark Gray
The color fits well with the atmosphere of the house and with any companion animal’s color.
Color Expressing Personality
Expresses the mood that you want to create through mat colors (Yellow, Red, Blue).
We are manufacturer Unique Wooden Dog House in Korea and Pet Feeder Supplier Korea. Vivi Puppy’s wood products use birch plywood and the highest E zero (E0) grade of furniture materials. The soft off-white, the sophistication of fine wood, wood grain, and the soft touch, are all part of nature’s mystery. A great deal of sophistication and convenience are put into the design. You can feel it while using the product.

