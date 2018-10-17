Business

Global Enterprise Software Market Size and Forecast up, 2018: Radiant Insights, Inc

17-oct-2018 This report studies the global Enterprise Software market, analyzes and researches the Enterprise Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

ABB Group
IFS AB
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Assetworks LLC
CGI Group
Genesis Technology Solutions, Inc.
Infor
Mainsaver, Inc.
Real Asset Management
Schneider Electric (Invensys)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Accounting software
Billing Management
Business intelligence
Business process management
Content management system (CMS)
Customer relationship management (CRM)

Market segment by Application, Enterprise Software can be split into

Government
Oil and Gas
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities

Table of Contents

Global Enterprise Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Enterprise Software
1.1 Enterprise Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Enterprise Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Enterprise Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Enterprise Software Market by Type
1.3.1 Accounting software
1.3.2 Billing Management
1.3.3 Business intelligence
1.3.4 Business process management
1.3.5 Content management system (CMS)
1.3.6 Customer relationship management (CRM)
1.4 Enterprise Software Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Enterprise Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Enterprise Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 ABB Group
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Enterprise Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 IFS AB
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Enterprise Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 IBM Corporation

