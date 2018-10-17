Business

Dell EMC and Acordis Technology & Solutions Hosting Lunch & Learn

Comment(0)

For Immediate Release
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Acordis International and Dell EMC will be hosting a lunch at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers, Florida on October 24, 2018. The event will begin promptly at 11:30AM. Dell will be displaying their newest, and most innovative data protection appliance ever; our newly launched DP4400.
Dell EMC’s latest data protection appliance, with replication, recovery and cloud readiness, built on a hyper-converged infrastructure with all the benefits of guaranteed dedupe rates (55:1) and the convenience of a 2-unit, rack mountable size. A Dell representative will be at this event to furthermore explain the product and answer any questions.
People who wish to attend must register prior to the event. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this free event.
When: Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 11:30 AM
Where: Crowne Plaza, 13051 Bell Tower Drive, Fort Myers, Florida 33907
Registration Link: https://dell.captix.com/event/Pt26AD/register
# # #
About Acordis International Corp.
Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.

Related Articles
Business

Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market’s Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and […]
Business

Cold Insulation Market Business Research Report Top Most Increasing Key players Latest and updated Scope Application Demand Opportunities Global Statistics and Forecast Analysis 2022

editor

Business Market Overview: This Cold Insulation market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are […]
Business

Exporting Track Lists from Spotify to Amazon Music Made Easy with Migration Tool MusConv

London, United Kingdom (June 07, 2018) – The needs of music consumers have developed radically with the growth and popularity of the internet, smart phones and music streaming services. In present times, the advent of digital technology has completely changed the way in which people access to musical content. Traditional business models and structures are […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *