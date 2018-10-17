Data Center Interconnect Market 2018 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2023

Market Highlights:

The study indicates that various international brands and new entrants form a competitive landscape in datacenter interconnect market. The key players of the market are indulged into the strategic partnerships, development of new product, acquisitions, and agreements to increase their revenues. The Datacenter Interconnect market has become competitive due to the presence of several established vendors.

For instance, recently in March 21, 2017, the Juniper Networks an American multinational corporation had extended their data center interconnect services. These services incudes open cloud interconnect package that includes dense wavelength division multiplexing optical boards for its QFX10000 Layer 3 spine switch, BTI7800 optical transport switch families and software to manage those systems.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted to have a highest CAGR from countries such China, Japan and India among others. The reason is attributed to rapid adoption of cloud infrastructure and internet. Moreover, increasing R&D and increasing adoption of new technologies with respect to demand for datacenter to manage the high data generated is expected to drive the market in the region. However, North American region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of new technologies and increasing investments in the region.

The factors contributing to the growth of the Data Center Interconnect Market are growing demand for disaster recovery, data backup, and business continuity; and rapid migration to cloud-based services. However, factors such as requirement of high initial investment are hindering the growth of the datacenter interconnect market.

The global data center interconnect market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.5 billion by the end of 2023 with 11% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

The key players in the global data center interconnect market include- Ciena Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), ADVA Optical Networking SE (Germany), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), and Infinera Corporation (US).

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into service, software, and hardware. Out of these, service type accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. As organizations are looking for lower operation cost, lower infrastructural and operational cost. The datacenter interconnect services are providing help by achieving higher service and performance levels by reducing IT infrastructure & operational costs, and managing IT infrastructure efficiently and more effectively. Thus Market for service type is expected to drive the market significantly.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into workload & data mobility, real-time disaster recovery & business continuity, and shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters. Out of these, shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters accounted for the largest market share due to the benefits provided for the protection of workload across distributed data centers. As it provides uninterrupted data access, even after a server loss network. Furthermore, geo-clustering service help organizations to enables their servers to maintain their own storage independently.

On the basis of region, the market has been bifurcated as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that, Asia-Pacific region accounted will grow with a higher CAGR, majorly due to rise in new technologies increasing the need for datacenters to manage the high generated data. As well as adoption of cloud computing services in the region expected to drive the DCI market in this region. Here, China, Japan and India contribute largely to the overall growth of the market. Followed by North America and is expected to have a significant growth rate over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as U.S and Canada contributes to the overall growth of the market. The reason of this growth is attributed to already presence of technology in the region.

Industry News:

