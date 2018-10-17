Entertainment

Bollywood Razzle Dazzle at Dream Dandiya By Digital Detoxx

Comment(0)

Starry, Musical and Whimsical Night is here when Bollywood Hunks and Divas razzle-dazzle
the Dream Dandiya party organized by Digital Detoxx here in Mumbai.
Chaitanya Akolkar of Digital Detoxx presented the most fun, colorful and praiseworthy
innovative idea, Dream Dandiya, where entire Bollywood danced the night away on the 14th
of October at Flags, Lokhandwala.
The successful event was mainly organized by Chaitanya Akolkar and Chittaranjan from
Digital Detoxx and actors Sangeeta Kapure, Gaurav Sharma, Mamta Sardesai, and Vandana
Khandelwal. It was a starlit night of Navratri where several TV celebrities and B-towners
were seen glistening in colorful traditional attire.
Dazzling and stunning celebrities such as Tanushree Dutta, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Gaurav
Sharma, Sangeeta Kapure, Chaitanya Akolkar, Shweta Mehta, Chittaranjan, Pankaj Karla,
Mickey Dudlani, Jignesh Joshi, Chita Yagnesh Shetty, Kripa, Ishita Raj Sharma, Sanket More,
Rahul Sharma, Pooja Joshi, Armaan Ali, Lakshay Narula, Prajakta Mali, Vandana Khandelwal,
Balraj Singh, Saurav Trivedi, Sherlyn Chopra, Mamta Sardesai, Jaspinder Narula,Virendra
Shankar, Neetu Wadhwa, and more danced the night away.
Even literary genius Anjana Sood graced the event.
Actress Ishita Raj Sharma and Sherlyn Chopra were also seen shaking a leg on latest
Bollywood numbers. The event was a grand success that was concluded with all the actors
grooving to hit Garba numbers performed by professional singers

Related Articles
Entertainment

Inaugural Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) honours UK’s finest Curry Houses

The inaugural Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA), the most prestigious celebration of South Asian cuisine in the UK, paid homage to the UK’s finest curry houses at the InterContinental London – The O2 on the evening of 30th September 2018. ARTA 2018 welcomed a guest list of the nation’s most respected curry restaurateurs alongside […]
Entertainment

Deepshikha Deshmukh to open her organic skin care brand Love Organically in Indore

Producer / Entrepreneur Mrs. Deepshikha Deshmukh all set to bring her organic skin care brand Love Organically now in Indore. It’s India’s first family Organic skin care product that can be used by a mother, her child and husband as it’s completely chemical free. This young entrepreneur will be exhibiting at the Tots To Teen […]
Entertainment

The importance of a wedding photographer

Organizing a wedding is not easy, many services are required and couples have to think about all details. After knowing the actual date, booking the venue is the first step, but then the focus should be made on finding the right wedding photographer. The person in charge will capture all the beautiful moments and you […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *