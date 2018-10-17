Business

2 Most Effective Patio Heating Options

October, 2018 – Winter will soon be here and that means you need to look at outdoor heating options if you wish to make the most of your outdoors even when the weather changes.

Outdoor heating devices are three types depending on the fuel used – gas, solid fuel and electric heaters.

Gas Patio Heaters

Gas patio heaters are more environmentally friendly now. They are safer, available in many interesting styles and easy to use. A heater can not only make your patio, deck or garden more usable during the colder months, it can transform your outdoor spaces into beautiful chic places. The most commonly used gas heaters use LPG as fuel and heat up to in a radius of several feet.

Electric Patio Heaters

Another type of outdoor heating option is an electric heater. An electric heater offers many advantages over other types of heaters.

The biggest advantage is that electric heaters can be instantly turned on and off as and when required. That helps you save fuel (in this case, electricity) when your patio is not being used. Some modern electric heaters even come with an automated sensor that turns on when triggered. Electric heaters are also more efficient since they can focus the warmth at a specific target. That means electric heaters do not waste warmth.

Electric heaters do not emit any carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which makes them eco-friendly too. Electric heaters also use significantly less energy than gas patio heaters. Electric heaters do not emit any sound, smell or toxins which makes them extremely beneficial.

If you are concerned about how your patio heater would stand the elements, remember that patio heaters are well insulated and can be left outside in most weather conditions, without you having to worry about them getting spoilt.

How to use an Outdoor Heater?

You can make your outdoor or patio heaters more effective.

* Use windbreaks to insulate the space and retain the warmth produced by the heater.

* Awnings can insulate the area and providing a more snug space for you and your guests.

Patio. Heaters also come in various styles, such as wall mounted, standing and wall mounted. Many models can be used both indoors and outdoors. Choose options that do not leave any residue or toxic emissions. Weigh all the pros and cons for both – electric and gas and other fuel outdoor heating devices before you decide to buy one.

To learn more about the best teak patio heating options, such as stainless-steel standard series patio heater and Cal flame 5 burner grill, check out Tuff Hut online. Tuff Hut bring you the best outdoor patio furniture, lighting and other accessories from the best manufacturers worldwide.

