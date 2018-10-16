Uncategorized

The Gel Movement Offers the Only Over the Counter Safe HGH In Gel Form

(October 16, 2018) – The Human Growth Hormone in gel form is something many people and even doctors could not have imagined about. The Gel Movement has engaged in a new venture with a company out of San Francisco to bring it to reality. Together they are bringing to the market, the world’s first Transdermal HGH Gel.

The uniqueness about The Gel is that New U Life has registered the product with the FDA by obtaining an NDC code. While New U Life is the producer of the product, The Gel Movement acts as a marketing partner to bring the gel to the masses. This product is intended to help improve the quality of life of its users. In addition, it could help with improving the energy and the strength of the users. Further, they may experience an improvement in their libido and the quality of sleep.

Users of The Gel have been reporting better vision, improved stamina, hair growth stimulation, stronger nails and joint pain alleviation, amongst other benefits many within days or weeks of starting to use this amazing product. Without the need of any prescription, painful shots and hard to consumer pills, TGM has now introduced the First Transdermal HGH Gel that was developed by New U Life. The gel is known as Somaderm Gel.

It is a product made out of safe homeopathic ingredients. The gel is best suited for use in the thinner areas of the skin like in the underarms, wrists, forearms and behind the knees. It will ensure that the gel gets delivered quickly and effectively to the bloodstream.

About The Gel Movement:
Shortly called TGM, the company’s idea is to educate individuals on the many benefits this revolutionary product has to offer to its users.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For more information, please visit The Gel Movement or http://www.thegelmovement.com/

Media Contact:
The Gel Movement
PR@thegelmovement.com

###

