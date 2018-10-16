Health and Wellness

Reign Dental to Attend Bound by Hope Breakfast Event to Connect with Local Community

Comment(0)

The ‘Bound by Hope Breakfast’ event being hosted by Mountain View Community Center is eagerly anticipated by the highly enthusiastic team of Reign Dental.

Edgewood, WA – On Wednesday, October 17th Mountain View Community Center (MVCC), a Washington State Nonprofit Corporation is set to organize the ‘Bound by Hope Breakfast’ event to raise funds for supporting the cause of the underprivileged community in the region. Reign Dental is among the 100 community and business leaders that will join together in backing this event.

As one of the humble supporters of this noble event, Reign Dental looks forward to continue giving back to their great community. The Reign Dental team will also participate in commemorating the efforts of Mountain View Community Center and paying tribute to one of their outstanding community partners.

MVCC and Reign Dental invite everyone to attend the Bound by Hope Breakfast event, because they believe that when we are united for a common purpose, we build a better community for everyone to thrive, learn, and work in.

Details of Bound by Hope Breakfast Event:
Date: Wednesday, October 17th, 2018
Scheduled: 7:30 am — 9:00 am
Venue: Mountain View Community Center, 3607 122nd Avenue East-Suite A,
Edgewood WA, 98372.

You can make this event a grand success through your presence! Register today as a sponsor or attendee at http://www.mtviewcommunitycenter.org/bound-by-hope-breakfast

About Reign Dental
Reign Dental, is a prominent dental office in both Shoreline and Milton, WA. It is owned by Dr. Michael Caparas & Associates and provides quality, affordable dental care to the people of greater Seattle area. Their dental team comprises of highly skilled and experienced dentists and hygienists. Reign Dental strives to deliver a healthy, beautiful smiles to their patients as well as boost their quality of life.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Achieve Long Term Fitness Solution On Kite Beach

Magnum Fitness Beach Dubai United Arab Emirates Tel: +971 50 585 7062 Email: info@magnumfitnessbeach.ae Exercising in an outdoor environment provides people an opportunity to get physically fit. The body will adapt to an outside environment differently than to one that is inside. And instead of engaging in the same fitness routine time and again, the […]
Health and Wellness

Healthy food groups: babies & toddlers

Summary: Choosing healthy food from the five food groups for your baby or toddler doesn’t have to be hard. Water and milk are the best beverages for kids. Sound beverages for kids do exclude sugary beverages, for example, pop, organic product drinks, vitamin upgraded waters, seasoned waters, caffeinated beverages and games drinks. Your kid battles […]
Health and Wellness

Worldwide Throat Cancer Market Top 10 Players Universal Analysis, Indutry Demand and 2022 Forecast

Market Research Future published a Half Cooked research report on “Global Throat Cancer Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022. Market Research Future Provide Throat Cancer Market Global report. Report include in-depth analysis of industry, size, share, and top industry experts success milestones, and market […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *