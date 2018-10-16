Business

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market foreseen to grow exponentially over Forecast 2017 – 2025

Probiotics are live microorganisms that provide health benefits if consumed in prescribed amounts. The probiotics in animal feed market is expanding at a significant growth rate due to the increasing awareness among shoppers regarding animal health. Consumption of probiotics provides animal with numerous health benefits. It supports the biological process and system of the animals and conjointly cuts back the over dependence of animals on antibiotics.

The global probiotics in animal feed market is anticipated to expand at a considerable growth rate in the near future due to the prohibition on the practice of administering antibiotics that encourage growth in animals. Globally, among all the regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a major share of the overall probiotics in animal feed market, followed by Europe, during the forecast period due to the presence of relatively sizable amount of customers in the region.

International probiotics in the animal feed market is estimated to expand rapidly in Asia Pacific due the rise range of higher bourgeoisie population, which is likely to afford the expenditure on feed that contains extra ingredients such as probiotics. In Asia Pacific, China and Japan contribute significantly to the probiotics in animal feed market, in terms of revenue, owing to the rising range of higher bourgeoisie population in these countries. Moreover, the market in Europe is expected to expand considerably in the next three to five years due to the ban on the usage of antibiotics that promote growth in animals, which in turn is anticipated to boost the probiotics in animal feed market.

Increasing demand for meat and related products is expected to fuel the probiotics in the animal feed market. Additionally, increasing health issues among farm animals is projected to further boost the probiotic in animal feed market. Probiotics added to the animal feed doesn’t deliver the mandatory nutrients that are required to nurture the animals. This, in turn, is estimated to restrain the probiotics in animal feed market in the near future.

The global probiotics in animal feed market is segregated based on livestock, bacteria, and region. In terms of bacteria, the probiotics in animal feed market is segmented into thermophiles, lactobacillus, bifid bacteria, streptococcus, and others. The lactobacillus segment hold a prominent share of the market, followed by the others segment, and is predicted to exhibit important growth during the forecast period respectively. Based on livestock, the probiotics in animal feed market is segmented into swine feed, cattle feed, pet feed, and poultry feed. The pet feed segment is anticipated to expand at a steady pace in the next three to five years due to the rising demand for meat and meat products all around the world. Furthermore, In terms of region, the global probiotics in animal feed market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

