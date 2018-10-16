Plastic Engineering 2019

International Conference on Plastic Engineering & Polymer Science is scheduled on June 25-26, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. This conference builds efficient keynote presentations, Oral Talks, Poster Presentations and performances. The Plastic Engineering Conference establish a platform to share and gain knowledge by concentrate on the topics of Biopolymers, Bioplastics, Biomaterials, Polymer Science, Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, Biodegradable polymers, composite polymer nanotechnology.
Related Articles
Burkholder Brothers Landscape Hosts Second Annual Patio Day at Main Line Showroom
The Outdoor Living & Design Center, Burkholder Brothers’ premier outdoor patio furniture showroom, will host their second annual event known as Patio Day, on April 28. 2018. Last year, their flagship showroom opened in April and they celebrated Patio Day as a one-month milestone. Since then, Burkholder has worked continually to serve the community. The […]
Blowing Agents Market Report | Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2024
Blowing agents are widely used as additives in the polymeric foam industry. They are used as a part of the production process mainly to lend certain desired properties to polymeric foam. The importance of blowing agents is steadily rising for companies as the demand for low-cost foam products rises. Blowing agents play a crucial role […]
Same Day Express Delivery Service in Melbourne
Austrans Logistics is the top web portal, that has been designed to meet the transportation needs of business and individuals. It has now extended its services by introducing same-day delivery services with a concept “get it delivered today” for all its customers throughout Australia. Now you can deliver a million eligible products on the same […]