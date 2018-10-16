Business

leading Manufacturers, stockiest, Exporters and suppliers of piping material catering to the energy sector

Blossom Steel & Engineering Co. is one of the leading Manufacturers, stockiest, Exporters and suppliers of piping material catering to the energy sector. Our capability includes Manufacturing of complete range of Pipes, Tubes, Pipe Fittings, Hot Induction Bends, Flanges, Fasteners, Exotic Alloys, Custom Forgings and Special fabricated Job. We also specialize in Manufacturing Large Diameter Pipes, Fittings, Flanges and Special products such as Orifice Flange, Anchor Flange, Swivel Ring Flange, and Wind Tower Flange according to customer requirement. We export the materials across Europe, Korea, Japan, USA, North East, Gulf & African Region. We are approved in major oil companies, Refineries, Petrochemicals and EPCs. Our products are manufactured by following standards ASTM, ASME, ANSI, API, AWWA, BS, DIN, EN, JIS, ABS, IBR, GOST, & PED. We engage reputed Third Party Inspection Agencies like BV, DNV, LLOYDS, TUV and SGS for supply approvals. We can also fulfill critical requirements of NACE MR-0175/ISO 15156 and NACE MR 0103 for SOUR SERVICE, CRYO SERVICE as per client’s requirement.We consider three elements to be essential for the overall quality of the company services:

• Independence & Objectivity.
• Technical & Scientific Quality.
• Practical Benefits to Clients.

Our Excellence
Our prime focus here at Blossom Steel & Engineering Co. is quality. Our ability to maintain high quality standards comes from our committed personnel and sound technical command. We ensure that the finest quality material is used for our products. For this, we provide Materials Test Certificate along with products. Our teams of experts maintain a vigil on the quality of the products. Every single product comes with test certificates and reports. We are continually improving our quality to serve our clients better.

