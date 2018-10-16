Tech

Future Lighting Solutions’ Patrick Durand Presents on Future-Proofing Lighting Systems at LpS 2018

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 16, 2018 – Future Lighting Solutions (FLS), a leading provider of solid-state lighting, engineering expertise and design tools, was proud to contribute its advanced knowledge about the lighting industry and LED technology at the 8th international LED Professional Symposium +Expo (LpS 2018) in Bregenz, Austria.

LED Professional Symposium +Expo 2018 was a catalyst for positive change in the lighting industry, and gave over 1700 experts from around the world the opportunity to share, learn and exchange ideas across disciplines and sectors.

Experts from Future Lighting Solutions were among the featured presenters at LpS 2018. Patrick Durand, FLS World Wide Technical Director, delivered a feature presentation on ‘Future-Proofing Lighting Control Systems’.

“The key issue is scalability, which affects both cost and simplicity,” said Durand. “If a building manager wants to future-proof their lighting control installation to eventually support building automation systems or harness the power of the Cloud, is there a strategy to limit the initial investment and incorporate new technology later in a seamless and cost-effective way?”

Durand’s presentation explained the strengths and limitations of different technologies such as BLE, EnOcean and ZigBee, and discussed how each can scale from a simple cost-effective standalone system to a fully-integrated solution. Technology standards and security were also covered, as interoperability between vendors of control solutions is an important part of the building manager’s decision process.

LpS 2018 took place simultaneously with the second Trends in Lighting expo, a unique international “Innovation in Light” event dedicated to bridging the gap between technologies and applications. For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Lighting Solutions

Future Lighting Solutions is a leading provider of solid-state lighting technologies, engineering expertise and online simulation and design tools. Our mission is to facilitate application development and accelerate customers’ time to market. Our comprehensive portfolio includes a broad selection of LED system components, and integrated solutions that enable our customers to manufacture cost effective, energy efficient lighting applications.

We provide a comprehensive range of LED light sources, including high-power LEDs, mid-power LEDs, low-power LEDS, COB, LED arrays, LED modules and LED light engines. Our portfolio is completed with a range of optical solutions, LED drivers, passive and active thermal solutions, connectors and controls.

Our world-class team of lighting experts, along with our global lighting resource centers, supply chain solutions and network of specialized partners, ensure the highest quality solid-state lighting solutions for customers.

The company is a division of Future Electronics. For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

Future Lighting Solutions Media Contacts:

Americas, Europe, Middle-East, Africa

Jasmine Kim
Jasmine.Kim@FutureElectronics.com

Asia Pacific

Doris Lim
Doris.Lim@FutureElectronics.com

