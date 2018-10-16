Tech

Future Electronics to Sponsor Free NXP TECHNOLOGY DAYS for Automotive in Detroit

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 16, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has partnered with NXP, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, will sponsor a free two-day NXP technology event for the automotive industry on October 16-17, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit NXP Technology Day is a two-day deep dive into technical training that targets skills development for engineers across a broad range of embedded technology solutions. In addition to live demonstrations of the latest innovations from NXP, Future Electronics and other partners, the event offers workshops and lectures over multiple markets, allowing attendees to customize a schedule that is most relevant to their training needs.

The NXP Technology Days in Detroit will focus on secure connected and automated vehicles, and will feature 120 hours of technical training sessions from NXP and their partners, as well as a Technology Expo, advanced product demonstrations, and “Meet the Experts” opportunities. Food and beverages will also be provided.

Click here https://getregisterednow.com/NXP/Event/Register/Register.asp?e=NXPTechDayDetroit2018&r=FTURE to register for NXP TECHNOLOGY DAYS in Detroit. For more information about NXP products and to order from a wide range of embedded connectivity solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Related Articles
Tech

France IT Cooling Systems Market || Enormous Market 2018-2026

The France IT Cooling Systems report furnishes essential information on every aspect which is mandatory for making deliberate decisions and evolution of every business in strategies. Analysis currently issued a report entitled France IT Cooling Systems Market Research Report is a comprehensive research supplying an overall review of the industry for the anticipated period 2017-2027. […]
Tech

Telecom API Platform Market – Proliferation of Cloud-Based Mobile Applications to Bolster Uptake

The global telecom application programming interface (API) platform market features an intensely competitive landscape with the presence of a vast number of players, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Owing to a steady expansion of telecommunication application ecosystem spanning numerous industries, the market is witnessing a constant influx of players that help in sustaining the high […]
Tech

Blockchain in Government market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 84.5% During 2018-2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Blockchain Market in Government Market: By Type (Public, Private and Consortium); By Application (Smart Contacts, Payments Systems, Voting, Land and other Assets Registry and Electronic Health Record); & Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the growing interest about Blockchain technologies across business verticals. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *